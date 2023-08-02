CALEDONIA — A GoFundMe has been started for the two brothers whose motorcycles collided with a vehicle on Thursday – resulting in serious injuries for them both.

According to a statement from the Caledonia Police Department, the collision occurred after a northbound vehicle attempted to make a left turn into a business in the 7100 block of Douglas Avenue – driving directly into the path of the two southbound motorcycles.

Travis Reynolds and his fiancée. – Credit: Sara Reynolds

The motorcycles were not able to stop in time and collided with the turning vehicle, leaving both riders with life-threatening injuries.

Travis Reynolds, 35, was flown by Flight for Life with multiple compound fractures to his arms and legs. His sister said he needed multiple surgeries to stabilize his condition and will require more in the future.

Konner Harenda, 26, sustained injuries that led to internal bleeding, a damaged liver, and multiple fractures in his left arm as well as a shattered knee. He was initially in a medically-induced coma but has since been able to speak to family.

The GoFundMe effort was started by Sara Reynolds, who is their sister.

Konner Harenda and his daughter. – Credit: Sara Reynolds

She described Travis and Konner as more than brothers, more than coworkers, they were best friends.

Sara described Travis as someone with “a heart of gold” who recently became engaged. Konner is the father to a one-year-old daughter.

She wrote of the long road ahead for the family and the challenges they will have.

“We are now reaching out to the generous hearts of friends, family, and kind strangers seeking help to piece our lives back together,” she said.

To read more or to donate, visit the family’s GoFundMe page.

ORIGINAL STORY (July 27, 2023):

CALEDONIA — Two motorcyclists were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a car on Douglas Avenue near the Highway 31 intersection on Thursday, July 27, at about 1 p.m.

According to a written statement from the Caledonia Police Department, a northbound vehicle attempted to make a left turn into a business in the 7100 block of Douglas Avenue – driving directly into the path of the two southbound motorcycles.

The motorcycles were not able to stop and collided with the turning vehicle.

Christopher Botsch, chief of police, said both motorcycle operators sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Caledonia Fire Department rescue squad transported one of the operators to the hospital. The second operator was transported by Flight for Life.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by the Oak Creek Fire Department.

Botsch said neither speed nor alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the Caledonia Police Department with the investigation.

Caledonia Police seeks information

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has any additional information, is encouraged to call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 and ask to speak to Detective Chris Schuster.