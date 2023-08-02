RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES —The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for ozone.

The advisory starts at noon and will expire at 11 p.m. tonight.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Sheboygan.

Air Quality Index

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), due to atmospheric conditions favorable to ozone production and transport, the air quality index is expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups level.

People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.



For more information on current air quality visit online.