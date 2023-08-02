UPDATED: Wildfire map, information

The wildfires have consumed over 32 million acres of Canada’s landscape with 1,035 fires that continue to burn, causing severe air quality issues for much of the United States. According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, the fires began in April this year. Number of wildfires by week. Note that in the map below, from early June, the top number on the scale of fires per week reached 3,000. This map displays 4,654 current fires for the latest week, and the new top of the scale is 5,000. – Source: Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre

Air Quality Index

The Wisconsin DNR provides an interactive map of air quality monitoring. Check in to see how the AQI is performing in real-time.

What is the Air Quality Index? Read all about it on the Wisconsin DNR AQI webpage.

Previous wildfire maps

Canada’s wildfires, July 23, 2023. – Credit: CIFFC Number of fires per week

Coverage from the Racine County Eye

