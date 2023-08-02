RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The first weekend of August is starting off strong with a wide variety of events happening in Racine and Kenosha Counties.
Between the two counties, there are chances to take part in family-friendly and thrilling activities for all to enjoy.
Not sure what to do? Take a look at these 10 events available and take your pick at what happenings to partake in that are taking place all weekend long.
This week we highlight seven events in Racine County and three in Kenosha.
Racine County events
|Event
|Date
|First Fridays
|Aug. 4
|MobCraft Beer Garden – Waterford
|Aug. 4-5
|Yoga with Alpacas
|Aug. 5
|Wind Point Jazz in the Park
|Aug. 5
|11th Annual Cardboard Boat Races
|Aug. 5
|Armenian Fest
|Aug. 6
|58th Annual Starving Artist Fair
|Aug. 6
Kenosha County events
|Event
|Date
|Peacetree Music Festival
|Aug. 4-5
|USA Women’s National Team and American Girl Baseball Game
|Aug. 4
|Tribute Island Music Festival
|Aug. 4-6
Events
