RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The first weekend of August is starting off strong with a wide variety of events happening in Racine and Kenosha Counties.

events in Racine County
How about trying yoga with alpacas? – Credit: Eco-Justice Center

Between the two counties, there are chances to take part in family-friendly and thrilling activities for all to enjoy.

Not sure what to do? Take a look at these 10 events available and take your pick at what happenings to partake in that are taking place all weekend long.

This week we highlight seven events in Racine County and three in Kenosha.

Racine County events

EventDate
First FridaysAug. 4
MobCraft Beer Garden – WaterfordAug. 4-5
Yoga with AlpacasAug. 5
Wind Point Jazz in the ParkAug. 5
11th Annual Cardboard Boat RacesAug. 5
Armenian Fest Aug. 6
58th Annual Starving Artist Fair Aug. 6
Racine County
events in Racine County, Kenosha County
The Racine Cardboard Boat Race and the Harbor Lite Yacht Club is happening this Saturday. – Credit: Harbor Lite Yacht Club

Kenosha County events

EventDate
Peacetree Music FestivalAug. 4-5
USA Women’s National Team and American Girl Baseball GameAug. 4
Tribute Island Music Festival Aug. 4-6
Kenosha County

Events

