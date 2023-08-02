RACINE — The family of US Army Private 2nd Class Travis King is desperate for an update and hoping Vice President Kamala Harris can help.

King crossed the border into North Korea 15 days ago and has not been heard from since.

Our partner TMJ4 is reporting the family is hoping to get a meeting with Harris during her trip to southeast Wisconsin on Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris – Credit: TMJ4 News

The family is working with a crisis management consultant who assists families with loved ones detained overseas. Jonathan Franks has reached out to Harris on behalf of the missing soldier’s family.

Click here for the complete article on the TMJ4 News website.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III said on July 18 that the soldier crossed the border into N. Korea “willfully and without authorization.”

Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said at a press briefing on Tuesday the United Nations Command reached out to North Korea using established communication channels to inquire about the soldier.

North Korea’s response regarding King

While officials from North Korea did respond, it was basically to acknowledge King did cross the border, Ryder said.

The United Nations Command controls access to the demilitarized zone and military demarcation line crossings.