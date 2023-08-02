RACINE – Neighbors came together at 36 Racine locations Tuesday evening for food, games, music and good old socializing.
National Night Out (NNO) marked 32 years of the annual event in Racine. NNO, designated for the first Tuesday in August, is designed to bring neighborhoods together throughout the U.S. NNO sites in Racine included community centers, Community Oriented Policing (COP) Houses, churches and block parties.
Also on Tuesday, NNO’s local coordinating organization, Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc., celebrated its 40th anniversary of promoting community-oriented crime prevention.
Scattered rain showers on the city’s south side temporarily halted activities at a few sites, but people took the weather in stride.
“This is the exciting part to find out that everything went well,” said Susan Feehrer-Laack, Racine Neighborhood Watch’s interim executive director. “We’re already getting pictures sent to us from all over. It looks like everybody had a really good time.”
Organizers were expecting as many as 4,500 participants at this year’s NNO sites. Feehrer-Laack said she’ll send a survey to the site coordinators in the coming days to gauge participation and how to make NNO better in the future.
Then, planning will start for next year’s NNO – scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.
Here’s a sampling of pictures from the NNO West Racine site at the Living Faith Lutheran Church parking lot, 2915 Wright Ave.
Dr. John Bryant Community Center
The NNO gathering at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, was going in full force as well. Here are a few glimpses of what was happening at that location.
