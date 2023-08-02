MOUNT PLEASANT — A welfare check to Village of Mount Pleasant Police last month uncovered allegedly serious, longtime physical abuse and led to the arrest of a 54-year-old man, who now faces 10 criminal charges, including nine felonies, as a result.

Mark Jones remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. Jones was back in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Jones is charged with three felony counts of physical abuse of an elderly person intentionally causing bodily harm, along with felony counts of making a threat to injure or accuse another of a crime, intimidation of a victim, stalking resulting in bodily harm, false imprisonment, strangulation or suffocation and possession with intent to deliver, distribute or manufacture THC.

The felony charges carry a maximum total possible prison term of 62 years and a fine of $120,000. Jones also is charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The criminal complaint: welfare check uncovers longtime physical abuse

Mount Pleasant Police were called on July 18 by a local financial business, who advised they had been on the phone with a female and heard a male in the background becoming aggressive when they would not release money to her without her appearing in person.

That call led to the welfare check, and when police arrived, they met with the defendant, who stated, “There ain’t (expletive) going on here,” and “What are you bothering us for?” The officer further noted that Jones appeared to be trying to avoid contact as if he was hiding something.

Jones initially didn’t want to let police into the residence or to have contact with a 60-year-old female who also was inside.

Police met with the woman, who came down the steps and “appeared hunched over, timid and scared,” the complaint states. She had bruises and swelling on her left wrist and on the left side of her neck, and police later observed additional bruising that was covered with makeup.

When asked how she got the injuries, she stated, “I can’t tell you,” and then when asked again, said, “Because I can’t,” the complaint states. When she was asked if the defendant had hurt her, she responded with, “How would you protect me?” and also stated, “He’ll kill me. I can’t say anything.”

When speaking of the alleged abuse, the woman told police she feared for her life and the defendant hits her on a regular basis, including the day when officers responded to the residence. Jones allegedly choked her, became angry, accused her of cheating on him and struck her in the face. She stated he then threw her on the bed and placed his hands around her neck and squeezed for a couple of seconds.

Police also learned that the day before, she followed Jones in her car as he took his to the shop, and when he stopped somewhere in Racine, he came back to her car, reached through the driver’s window and struck her in the face several times with his hand. He allegedly was angry because she was driving too slowly.

The woman provided police with several other examples of when Jones allegedly abused her.

Along with the alleged physical abuse, police also learned of alleged controlling behavior by Jones. The woman stated he keeps her cell phone, only lets her call in his presence and then takes it back. She also isn’t allowed to go anywhere alone, and if she were to leave, he would hurt her, the complaint states.

During a search of the residence, police found 26.3 grams of THC in a backpack. Two days later, police returned, where they found an additional 78.3 grams of THC in nine presorted bags that appeared to be used for sale and not personal use.

When Jones was arrested, he had $2,680 in one pocket and $288 in another.

Police also learned that the day Jones was arrested, he made a call from the jail to an unknown party and advised: “There was $500 in it for him if he brought (the woman to him).”