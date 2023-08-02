RACINE — A 17-year-old Racine man faces six felony charges, including one for a stolen vehicle, that could lead to nearly 50 years in prison after his arrest in April.

DeShawn Wright is charged with four counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

If convicted of all charges, Wright faces a possible total prison term of 49 years, six months and a $60,000 fine.

Wright remains free from custody on a $5,000 signature bond. Wright was back in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

The criminal complaint: stolen vehicle reported at liquor store

Racine Police on April 1 were dispatched to a liquor store for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim stated she was driving her friend’s car, went into the store, and when she returned, she saw a Black male inside the vehicle about to drive off.

Police later found the vehicle at a location in the city and attempted to execute a traffic stop. Wright, later identified as the driver, allegedly sped away at more than 85 mph, before he crashed on Wisconsin Avenue and 18th Street.

Four juvenile passengers attempted to flee, but all were arrested and detained. Each of them identified Wright as the driver. One of the juveniles stated that Wright pulled up in a car wearing a mask and gloves and told her it was a stolen vehicle.

Some of the juveniles told police they asked the defendant to slow down during the pursuit and let them out, but that he refused to do so, the complaint states.

Police later were able to identify Wright with surveillance video from the store and his social media account that had been provided by one of the juveniles. A high school photo matched the same photos on his social media page.