RACINE — A 58-year-old Racine man, with a criminal history that dates back to 1983, faces two new felony charges after his arrest for theft last month.

Robby Herman is charged with felony counts of theft and possession of THC, which carry a possible maximum prison term of nine years, six months and a total fine of $20,000.

Herman remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $400 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: theft reported at local McDonald’s

Racine Police were dispatched to McDonald’s, 1520 State St., on July 19, for a report of a theft by an employee. Police spoke to the general manager, who stated that Herman had been employed there from June 27 to July 18.

Video surveillance showed Herman enter the manager’s office in the back and appeared to be looking around inside the room. He is then seen putting garbage into the container, then move the container to the front of the office. At that point, the defendant is seen heading back into the office, where he opened the safe.

Herman then allegedly started to grab what appeared to little plastic bags with money, put them on a chair, then into the garbage container. He took more plastic bags, and then is seen rolling the garbage container outside the back door.

Police found Herman in the 800 block of Prospect Street with a back pack that contained the plastic bags and $6,804.28. An additional search of the defendant revealed an additional $713.25, along with what later tested positive for 4.9 grams of THC.

Herman is charged as a repeat offender with at least three prior misdemeanor convictions within the last five years, criminal court records show. Those same court records show the first of 19 total criminal convictions was for operating a vehicle without owner’s consent in 1983 in Shawano County.

Herman is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Aug. 10, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.