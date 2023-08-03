RACINE, MILWAUKEE COUNTIES — A Hispanic artist from Racine’s talents has earned a spot at gallery night at the Leo Lounge located within Tauro Cocina in Milwaukee. The work of Lizbeth Fierro goes on display today as a part of the unveiling of the restaurant and lounge’s art exhibition and gallery night.

The Latina focuses her work on creating artwork using charcoal and acrylic. View her portfolio here.

Becoming an artist Processed with VSCO with b5 preset Fierro has always had a knack for art. In an Instagram post, the star of tonight’s event shares that in elementary school she had a strong desire to become an artist. In high school, she had the opportunity to expand her skills by exploring ceramics, art metals, drawing and painting courses. Additionally, it was during her senior year that her work was on display at the Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., in Racine. She is self-taught and found a passion for art during a troubling time during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when she was laid off from her job. Lizbeth used the unoccupied time to pour into starting and creating an art business. During this time she was also a teacher assistant and receptionist.

Solo exhibition

“Her work reflects her perspective on life, including inspiration from family, to her local community, her artwork displays hints of cultural references, social issues, and philosophical undertones. Her pieces are incredibly reflective of the modern world and are based on observations of relationships between people and the internal and external world,” writes the Art Exhibition and Gallery organizers.

Leo Lounge is a glam vintage lounge with artwork by local female artists. Fierro will become one of the artists who help bring a feminine perspective to the speakeasy theme on display at the venue through her contribution through her collection called The Metamorphosis of Man.

“I am so excited to see my daughter make her dreams come true and at the same time she proudly represents this wonderful City of Racine while she does what she loves the most, turning her interest, passion, expression, creative skills, and imagination into a beautiful, visual fine artwork for everyone to enjoy,” comments the artist’s father, Ricardo Fierro. There will be a collection of charcoal pieces big and small to view that will detail the drawings under the umbrella of metamorphosis per her website.

Join the artist from 6 to 9. p.m. at Leo Lounge, 1758 N Water St., tonight for the unveiling.

More about her work can be found on her website. Connect with Fierro online.