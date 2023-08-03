Obituary for Richard H. Pfeiffer

August 9, 1928 – July 29, 2023

Richard H. Pfeiffer, age 94, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Racine on Aug. 9, 1928, the son of the late Henry and Marie (née Beemster) Pfeiffer.

Richard H. Pfeiffer

Richard was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and proudly served in the United States Army stationed in Japan. He was employed for many years at International Paper in Milwaukee.

He will be sadly missed by his sister, Joanne Pfeiffer of Ames, Iowa; brother, Glenn (Suzanne) Pfeiffer of Racine; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Verna (Quinn) Smet, and brother, Marvin (Joanne) Pfeiffer.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32.

Richard H. Pfeiffer – Life Panel® courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

Obituary, obituaries, funeral, memorial services,