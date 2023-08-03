Obituary for Roberta Ann Kilmer, ‘Bobbi’

February 5, 1948 – August 1, 2023

Roberta Ann Kilmer (nee: Bohn), “Bobbi,” age 75, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

A lifetime resident, Bobbi was born in Racine on Feb. 5, 1948, to the late Norbert and Vivian (née Sands) Bohn. She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School.

A few of her interests included sewing, crafts, playing cards with Kathy, Cheryl and all her “card friends;” and hanging out with lifelong friends, Janet, Elena and Sharon; had a special place in her heart for animals, especially dogs. Above all, Bobbi loved being a grandma and great-grandma and treasured being together with her entire family.

Surviving are her children, Jaime (Todd) Allen and Jason (Courtney) Kilmer; grandchildren, Ashley (Cameron) Emmerling, and Colin Allen; Emmerie, Cooper and Vivian Kilmer; great-grandchildren, Jameson and Connor Emmerling; sister, Mardell Danowski; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Bohn; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Bobbi was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Bohn; sister, Marjorie Gerber; and brother-in-law, Ed Danowski.

Services

Services will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 – 5 p.m. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Ascension All Saints 5th-floor nursing staff for the compassionate care & support given in Bobbi’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

Obituary and photo of Roberta Ann Kilmer courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.