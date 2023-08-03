RACINE — Extra patrol because of recent shooting incidents led to the arrest of a 17-year-old Racine man for two weapons-related misdemeanors last week.

Steven Devon Miller faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person younger than 18.

Miller faces a possible $10,000 fine and nine months in jail on each charge. He remains free from custody on a $750 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: concealed weapon found during search

Racine Police, working as part of the Violent Crime Task Force, were on patrol on July 24 in the area of the 1500 block of Owen Avenue – where there recently had been a number of shots fired incidents.

While on patrol, police observed Miller and another Black male, who was dressed in all black with a blue and white face mask, walking southbound on the east sidewalk. They were later joined by a third party.

One of the officers stated he needed to talk to that third person about his possible involvement in a shots fired incident. As officers approached, one of the males fled, while another officer stopped Miller and the third male.

Police found a black and gray handgun without serial numbers and markings in one of the male’s possession. The .40-caliber handgun also had an extended magazine and a live round in the chamber, the complaint states.

Miller was placed into handcuffs for further investigation, and as he was searched, police located what appeared to be the handle of a firearm sticking out of his pants. When police lifted his hoodie, they found a black handgun without a serial number, tucked inside his waistband.

Miller is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Oct. 23, for an 8:30 p.m. status conference.