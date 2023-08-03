Follow Us

RACINE — Teens in Racine can join the after-school Teen Outreach Program (TOP) this fall through Racine Unified School District and other community resources.

Teens in grades 6-8 can join this fall to be a part of a program that promotes positive youth development.

TOP is made possible through a partnership with the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, and Focus On Community.

Teen Outreach Program focus

According to RUSD, through the nine-month program students will:

  • build relationships
  • develop and learn about themselves
  • dive into community service learning
  • form supportive relationships with adults

Program availability

TOP will be available at the following community centers and schools including the following:

Schools

The program will be available at Gilmore Fine Arts K-8, Jerstad Agerholm K8, Mitchell School, Starbuck IB World School and Walden III.

Community centers

The program will be available at the following Community Centers: Dr. MLK Center, Cesar Chavez Center, Humble Park Center, and Tyler Domer Center.

Register

To register, contact extended.learning@rusd.org or prcs@cityofracine.org for the after-school Teen Outreach Program.

