RACINE — Teens in Racine can join the after-school Teen Outreach Program (TOP) this fall through Racine Unified School District and other community resources.

Teens in grades 6-8 can join this fall to be a part of a program that promotes positive youth development.

TOP is made possible through a partnership with the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, and Focus On Community.

Teen Outreach Program focus

According to RUSD, through the nine-month program students will:

build relationships

develop and learn about themselves

dive into community service learning

form supportive relationships with adults

Program availability

TOP will be available at the following community centers and schools including the following:

Schools

The program will be available at Gilmore Fine Arts K-8, Jerstad Agerholm K8, Mitchell School, Starbuck IB World School and Walden III.

Community centers

The program will be available at the following Community Centers: Dr. MLK Center, Cesar Chavez Center, Humble Park Center, and Tyler Domer Center.

Register

To register, contact extended.learning@rusd.org or prcs@cityofracine.org for the after-school Teen Outreach Program.