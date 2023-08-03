RACINE — Teens in Racine can join the after-school Teen Outreach Program (TOP) this fall through Racine Unified School District and other community resources.
Teens in grades 6-8 can join this fall to be a part of a program that promotes positive youth development.
TOP is made possible through a partnership with the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, and Focus On Community.
Teen Outreach Program focus
According to RUSD, through the nine-month program students will:
- build relationships
- develop and learn about themselves
- dive into community service learning
- form supportive relationships with adults
Program availability
TOP will be available at the following community centers and schools including the following:
Schools
The program will be available at Gilmore Fine Arts K-8, Jerstad Agerholm K8, Mitchell School, Starbuck IB World School and Walden III.
Community centers
The program will be available at the following Community Centers: Dr. MLK Center, Cesar Chavez Center, Humble Park Center, and Tyler Domer Center.
Register
To register, contact extended.learning@rusd.org or prcs@cityofracine.org for the after-school Teen Outreach Program.
