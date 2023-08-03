BURLINGTON — A new program, called Teen Talk, offering support for teens will be available at the Burlington Public Library in partnership with NAMI Racine County starting Aug. 10.

NAMI Racine County is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Through the organization, they work to improve the quality of life of all individuals by offering no-cost mental illness advocacy, education and support programs across Racine County.

Teen Talk: for teens, by teens

The program offered known as “Teen Talk” is a safe space for children between the ages of 13 and 18 years old to gather and share lived experiences, thoughts and feelings in a supportive environment.

Teen Talk is overseen by Kristine Jacobs, LCSW, and Sheri Hess, Outreach Coordinator at NAMI Racine County. The teens participating in the group navigate it.

“NAMI believes in the power of the peer model that promotes collaborative healing,” says NAMI Racine County.

The meetings

The first meeting will be held on Aug. 10 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Burlington Public Library.

Starting in September, meetings will be held on the third Thursday of each month at the same time and at the same location.

The group is offered free of charge.

Parental permission is required to participate in the group. Permission slips can be completed online or by contacting Sheri Hess at shess@namiracine.org.