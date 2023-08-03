RACINE – For the 2023-24 school year, students at all 16 Racine Unified School District (RUSD) elementary schools will have access to reading tutors from Wisconsin Reading Corps.

Mallory Umar, the district’s assistant director of curriculum and instruction, couldn’t be happier with the upcoming expansion and previous successes.

“Reading Corps is really exciting to me. It truly does take a village and Reading Corps is a key partner for us,” she said.

Wisconsin Reading Corps is a one-on-one, evidence-based tutoring program that provides K-3 students with supplemental reading practice so they can become successful readers. The Reading Corps tutors specifically work with students who are at risk of not being able to read proficiently by the end of third grade.

Five-year data summary of school years 2018-2023 Data summary for 2022-2023 alone The tutors are being added this coming school year at Goodland Montessori, Jefferson Lighthouse and Jerstad-Agerholm schools. The goal is to have 34 Wisconsin Reading Corps tutors assist about 550 students. In the most recent school year, Wisconsin Reading Corps tutors worked with 504 RUSD elementary students, Umar said. Most importantly, the tutoring got results as 65% of those students exceeded their reading proficiency goals.

In one small example shared by Umar, second-grade students at Julian Thomas Elementary, who were tutored by Reading Corps staff, went from 20% meeting reading proficiencies at the start of the school year to 47% at the end of the school year.

“We’re very encouraged by the overall successes,” she said.

A Reading Corps advocate

Umar, who joined RUSD in July 2021, has been a Reading Corps advocate from the start. The program has been used by the district since 2018 and Reading Corps tutors were in 60% of RUSD elementary schools by 2021.

“As I started going around the district, I could see the positive effects. Every time I talked to a (building) principal, they were really excited,” she said.

So, Umar pushed to have RUSD add Reading Corps tutors at two more schools by mid-year 2021-22 and in all elementary schools starting this fall.

Over the past five school years, Reading Corps has tutored 1,145 students in grades K-3. Each student received an average of 59 tutoring sessions for an average of 63 minutes per week.

The tutors share data on the individual student’s progress with building principals and classroom teachers. Umar points out that daily tutoring sessions are held in addition to classroom reading instruction. “They’re providing a double dose,” she said.

That additional dose of reading instruction has made a difference. More than two-thirds (67%) of the RUSD students that have been tutored during the past five school years have exceeded their reading skills growth targets.

“They do such a fabulous job,” Umar says of the Reading Corps tutors. ”They really become a part of the school’s culture and student instruction.”

About Wisconsin Reading Corps

Wisconsin Reading Corps is a program of AmeriCorps, an independent agency of the U.S. government sometimes called “domestic Peace Corps.” AmeriCorps employs more than 5 million people who receive a stipend for providing service in many sectors.

The tutors, trained in reading skills for young children, are from a wide variety of backgrounds – some are students, some are career changers. Wisconsin Reading Corps tutors work with public school districts throughout the state.

Mallory Umar

Two Reading Corps tutors are assigned to each RUSD elementary school for 25 to 40 hours per week. RUSD pays Wisconsin Reading Corps $5,000 per building for tutoring services.

Umar says the Wisconsin Reading Corps is an important part of RUSD’s overall goal to improve early childhood literacy. The district’s long-term strategic plan calls for 75% of pre-K through third-grade students to meet internal reading proficiency benchmarks.

“The early literacy initiative folks are all in,” said Umar. “There’s an energy to the early literacy goals throughout the district.”