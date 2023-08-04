Follow Us

Obituary for Ernest L. Zuberbuehler, ‘Ernie’

Date of death – July 31, 2023
Ernest L. Zuberbuehler
Ernest L. Zuberbuehler, “Ernie”

Ernest L. Zuberbuehler, 67, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at his home in Sturtevant.

Ernest is survived by his mother, Hildegard Zuberbuehler; his son, Ernie J. Zuberbuehler; his grandchildren, Samantha Dietel, Brycen, Madison and Nova Zuberbuehler and their mother Stacy Bazan; Henry, Violet and Conrad Zuberbuehler and their mother Beth Zuberbuehler; his brothers, John (Elizabeth) Zuberbuehler and Tony (Meredith) Zuberbuehler.

Services

No memorial service information is available at this time.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home

