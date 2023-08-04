Obituary for Ernest L. Zuberbuehler, ‘Ernie’
Date of death – July 31, 2023
Ernest L. Zuberbuehler, 67, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at his home in Sturtevant.
Ernest is survived by his mother, Hildegard Zuberbuehler; his son, Ernie J. Zuberbuehler; his grandchildren, Samantha Dietel, Brycen, Madison and Nova Zuberbuehler and their mother Stacy Bazan; Henry, Violet and Conrad Zuberbuehler and their mother Beth Zuberbuehler; his brothers, John (Elizabeth) Zuberbuehler and Tony (Meredith) Zuberbuehler.
Services
No memorial service information is available at this time.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home
Local News
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
You must log in to post a comment.