Ernest L. Zuberbuehler, 'Ernie'

Date of death – July 31, 2023

Ernest L. Zuberbuehler, “Ernie”

Ernest L. Zuberbuehler, 67, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at his home in Sturtevant.

Ernest is survived by his mother, Hildegard Zuberbuehler; his son, Ernie J. Zuberbuehler; his grandchildren, Samantha Dietel, Brycen, Madison and Nova Zuberbuehler and their mother Stacy Bazan; Henry, Violet and Conrad Zuberbuehler and their mother Beth Zuberbuehler; his brothers, John (Elizabeth) Zuberbuehler and Tony (Meredith) Zuberbuehler.

Services

No memorial service information is available at this time.

