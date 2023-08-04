RACINE — A free electronics scrap drive, hosted by Elite Energy Distribution, will benefit the Racine Fire Bells on Aug. 26.

The Racine Fire Bells consist of volunteers that help support and rehab operations around southeastern Wisconsin.

The collection event will take place in the old Kmart Parking Lot located at 2211 S. Green Bay Road in Racine. All are welcome to attend from 8 a.m. until noon.

Accepted Electronics

Various electronics will be accepted on the day of the event, including:

Flatscreen TVs

Cell phones

Computers

Hard drives

Cables and wires

Power tools

Circuit boards

Copiers Battery packs

Laptops

Servers

Desktop printers

Monitors

Tube TVs

Telephones

Household batteries Stereos

DVD players

Video game systems

2-way radios

Portable electronic devices

Vehicle batteries

Additional collection events benefiting local organizations can be found online.

Any questions should be directed to Ray at 414-702-5655.