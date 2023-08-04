RACINE — A free electronics scrap drive, hosted by Elite Energy Distribution, will benefit the Racine Fire Bells on Aug. 26.
The Racine Fire Bells consist of volunteers that help support and rehab operations around southeastern Wisconsin.
The collection event will take place in the old Kmart Parking Lot located at 2211 S. Green Bay Road in Racine. All are welcome to attend from 8 a.m. until noon.
Accepted Electronics
Various electronics will be accepted on the day of the event, including:
- Flatscreen TVs
- Cell phones
- Computers
- Hard drives
- Cables and wires
- Power tools
- Circuit boards
- Copiers
- Battery packs
- Laptops
- Servers
- Desktop printers
- Monitors
- Tube TVs
- Telephones
- Household batteries
- Stereos
- DVD players
- Video game systems
- 2-way radios
- Portable electronic devices
- Vehicle batteries
Additional collection events benefiting local organizations can be found online.
Any questions should be directed to Ray at 414-702-5655.
