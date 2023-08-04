Obituary for Georgia Marie Ayotte

February 22, 1929 – July 31, 2023

Georgia Marie Ayotte, 94, formerly of Sturtevant, passed away at the Ridgewood Care Center on Monday, July 31, 2023. She was born in Ashland, Wis. on Feb. 22, 1929, the daughter of the late Arnold and Margaret (née Vamosh) Langren.

On May 25, 1946, in Bessemer, Mich., Georgia was united in marriage to Benjamin Wellington Ayotte. He preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 2018. Georgia was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Ewen, Mich. She enjoyed sewing, baking, crocheting, knitting, and crossword puzzles, and was an avid reader.

Surviving are her two daughters, Marla Ayotte, of Saukville, Wis., and Judy (Howard) Fors, of Racine; two grandchildren, Heidi (Ron) Ward, and Tim (Lisa) Fors; four great-grandchildren, Jonathan (Kathleen)Otto, Benjamin(Michaela) Otto, Jacob (Stefani) Fors, and Eli Fors; six great-great-grandchildren, Haley Fors, Mason Fors, Brennan Otto, Parker Otto, Noelle Otto, and Sophia Otto; and her sister, Arnoldene (Parnell) Basanese.

Services

In keeping with Georgia’s wish a private service was held.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.