Obituary for Gerald Melvin Mahler, ‘Jerry’

August 20, 1936 – July 30, 2023

Gerald Melvin Mahler, “Jerry,” age 86, passed away at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Jerry was born in Racine to Frank and Mabel (née Albrecht) Mahler. A graduate of Park High School with the Class of 1954, Jerry went on to faithfully serve our country with the United States Army from 1957 – 1960 as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Specialist.

Jerry worked as a draftsman designer with Modine, Young Radiator and Webster Electric. He was united in marriage with Diane Bogdanoff on Sept. 30, 1967. Among his interests, Jerry enjoyed golfing and reading, and he was a proud fan of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs.

Surviving are his loving wife, Diane; brother-in-law, B. John (Pat) Bogdanoff of San Jose, Calif.; sister-in-law, Darlene E. Patrizzi of Elkhorn, Wis.; nieces and nephews, Barbara (Michael) Tanner of Madison, Wis., David Mahler of Madison, Wis., Robert (Lucy) Bogdanoff of San Jose, Calif., Linda (Michael) Robinson of Hinsdale, Ill., Steve (Pam) Bogdanoff of Naples, Fla., Donald (Kim) Jacob and David Jacob of Racine, and Denise (Roland) Weier of Elkhorn, Wis.; great and great-great nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Ruth Mahler; nephew, Craig Mahler; father and mother-in-law, John and Emily Bogdanoff; and brother-in-law, Victor Patrizzi.

Services

Services for Jerry will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with Military Honors will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park, Highway 20, Racine.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in Jerry’s name through the websites of the Hospice Alliance of Kenosha or Racine Zoological Society.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.