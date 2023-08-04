Obituary for Jeffrey Chris Behrens

June 20, 1959 – August 1, 2023

Jeffrey Chris Behrens, 64, passed away at his residence on Aug. 1, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Racine on June 20, 1959, the son of Wayne and Joanne (née Nelsen) Behrens.

Jeffrey Chris Behrens

Jeff was united in marriage to the former Laura Mae Mutchie, on May 20, 1983, in Racine.

Jeff was a pipe fitter for Modine Manufacturing. He also was a truck driver for Floyd’s Towing for 17 years while he was working at Modine. He then retired from Modine after 42 years of service. Jeff loved working on cars and racing at Great Lakes Dragaway. He worked for Telstar Racing as an advisor.

Jeff was known for being the center of attention in the room, he didn’t mean to do this, it just happened that way. He also spoke his mind quite regularly. He loved to have a beer and a shot with family and/or friends. He was rough around the edges but was willing to give you the shirt off his back to help you (and then he might complain to you about it). His family and friends loved him tremendously and will miss him very much.

Jeff is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Laura Behrens; daughters, April (Kevin DeMaio) Behrens, Amanda (Ryan Delfs) Behrens; grandchildren: Jordan Brau, Braiden Behrens, Riley Delfs, K.J. DeMaio, Calvin DeMaio, Lilly DeMaio, Kiiara Starks, Althea T., Eleanor T., Evan T., and Ethan T.; bonus children: Vanessa Nelson, Jamul, Brandon, Leron, Sean, Kyle, Tim, and Trevor; parents, Wayne and Joanne Behrens; sister, Vanessa (Marv) Murray; sisters-in-law, Linda (Brian) Moe and Lois (Mike) Mutchie; brothers-in-law, Larry (Barb) Mutchie and Lee (Jennifer) Mutchie; other relatives and good friends too numerous to mention.

Jeff is preceded in death by his son, Zachary Behrens; in-laws, Larry and Doris Mutchie; cousin, Dave Nelson; and many close friends.

Services

A memorial celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.