Obituary for Lesa L. Beadles
April 4, 1968 – August 1, 2023
Lesa L. Beadles, age 55 of Racine, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Born on April 4, 1968, in Austin Texas, Lesa was the daughter of Will E. and LeLar M. (née Jackson) Beadles Jr.
She was a graduate of Case High School and attended Wilberforce College in Ohio. Lesa was employed with J.I. Case Corp. for many years.
She enjoyed trivia, swimming, playing bingo, and her trips to the casino.
Lesa is survived by her parents, Will E. and LeLar M. (née Jackson) Beadles Jr. of Racine; her son, Deont’e Beadles-Rush of Racine; her two brothers, Byron D. Beadles of Racine, and Wendell Henderson of Plano, Texas; her best friends, Theresa and Olympia, and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Services
Complete service information will be announced when available.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
