UPDATE (Aug. 4, 2023, 3:45 p.m.): The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department sent out a release stating that the manhunt had ended for Myron F. Bowie as he was located and taken into custody in Chicago.

According to the report, Chicago police located Bowie’s vehicle in the Chicago Heights area. Police then found Bowie’s physical location and took him into custody without issue.

The burn victim remains in critical condition but is expected to survive at this time.

Bowie will remain in custody in Illinois pending an extradition hearing in Cook County, Ill.

Sheriff David W. Zoerner thanked the community for the outpouring of support in this case. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received a number of calls from the community that assisted in the manhunt to locate Bowie. Sheriff Zoerner also thanked the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Deputies and Detectives, the Chicago Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and all other assisting agencies in this successful arrest and their ongoing commitment to keeping our communities safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SALEM LAKES — Authorities in the Village of Salem Lakes are on high alert as they launch a manhunt for a suspect involved in a disturbing incident. A resident of the village is currently in the hospital with serious injuries after being set on fire by her boyfriend.

Police are on a manhunt for Myron Faith Bowie.

The suspect, identified as Myron Faith Bowie, is currently on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities have issued a felony warrant for his arrest, according to a press release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred around 4:47 a.m. in the 24500 block of 86th Place. The caller, who was the victim in this case, reported the incident, prompting an immediate response in the form of a manhunt from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Deputies and the Village of Salem Lakes Fire Department.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe burns. Details surrounding the motive have not been fully disclosed, but it is known that an argument preceded the attack. During the altercation, Bowie reportedly threatened to not only harm the victim but also her children and entire family before setting her on fire and fleeing the scene.

Manhunt underway

Bowie is described as a Black male in his mid-30s, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing around 200 pounds. He is believed to be driving a black Cadillac SRX with Illinois license plate: DQ46996. Given the gravity of the situation and the potential threat he poses, authorities have warned the public to exercise caution and not approach him.

The press release emphasizes that the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is actively pursuing leads and coordinating efforts with other law enforcement agencies in the region on this manhunt to apprehend Bowie.

Investigators ask public for help in finding suspect

As this is an ongoing investigation, further details have not been released at of yet. However, the authorities are seeking assistance from the public in locating Bowie and his vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or who spots him or his black Cadillac SRX is urged to immediately contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS(8477). Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his capture.

Residents in the Chicago area, particularly in Logan Square and Wicker Park, are urged to be especially vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. It is vital to ensure the safety of the community and prevent any further harm.

As the investigation unfolds, local residents are urged to stay informed through official updates from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and cooperate with law enforcement as they work tirelessly on this manhunt to bring the suspect to justice.

Note: The information in this news story is based on a press release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Details may be subject to change as the investigation progresses.