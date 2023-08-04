Obituary for Marsha Slayton

September 27, 1946– July 26, 2023

Marsha Slayton (née Chester), 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Marsha was born in New York on Sept. 27, 1946, to the late Adams and Dorothy (née Nordquist) Chester Jr.

She was a 1965 graduate of William Horlick High School and was employed with Onvoy as a quality control supervisor until her retirement in 2009.

In July 2001, Marsha was married to Michael Slayton. She was young at heart and outspoken. Marsha enjoyed Play Station gaming, go-carting, karaoke, baking, crafting and just getting together.

She will be dearly missed by her husband Mike Slayton; children Wendie (Larry Clark) Vogelman, Jonathan Vogelman and Ben Vogelman; grandchildren Saundra Vogelman, Shauna Gray, James Gray, Danielle (Taylor) Knuth, and Mitchell, Aric, Conner and Terra Vogelman; 16 great-grandchildren, and her sister Linda (Bob) Lloyd.

In addition to her parents, Marsha is preceded in death by her brother Richard Chester, sister Shirley Chester, and nephew and Godson, Joey Chester.

Services

A memorial visitation for Marsha will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.