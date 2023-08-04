Obituary for Terry Michael Bodi

August 13, 1971 – July 31, 2023

Terry Michael Bodi, 51, passed away peacefully at his home in Sturtevant on July 31, 2023.

Terry Michael Bodi

Terry was born in Racine to James Joseph and Mary Kay (née Finnegan) Bodi on Aug. 13, 1971. He was a J.I. Case High School graduate, class of 1989. Terry was recently united in marriage to Sarah Elizabeth (née Shucard) Wilson. He was employed by Premier Products of Racine, Inc. for the past 12 years.

Terry struggled with alcoholism for many years. He joined Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) at The Grove Club. Terry was determined to conquer this disease. With the help of his friends there, he was proud to be sober for the past 12 years.

Terry was an active member of Great Lakes Church as an usher for many years. He was an accomplished cabinet maker and woodworker. He was also a great handyman that anyone could call upon when needed. He enjoyed the outdoors via camping, kayaking, hiking, and biking. Terry was fond of trains and appreciated everything about them. He stayed fit by exercising in the gym. Terry was always close to the people within his groups at work, church, AA, and the gym. Terry also loved his dogs as if they were his own children, the oldest, Chance, and the youngest, Walter.

Terry will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sarah; brother, Wade (Lorie) Bodi; niece and nephew: Ashley and Max Bodi; aunts and uncles: Suzanne (Roy) Ruddell, Susan Bodi, Joe (Sandy) Bodi, and Michael (Lynne) Finnegan; cousins: Randy Ruddell, Sherry Sorrells, Rob Ruddell, Sara Ruddell-Gonzalez, Joe Bodi, Ryan (Jennifer) Bodi, Tracy Cronk, Tanya (Mike) Bishop, Tammy (Russ) Bodi Jensen, and Tracy (Chad) Rosco; and many friends, too numerous to mention.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, James, and Mary Bodi; uncle, Arthur Bodi; and cousins-in-law: John Sorrells, and Rodney Cronk.

Services

Per Terry’s wishes, he has been cremated. Services in the future have yet to be determined.

Obituary and photo of Terry Michael Bodi courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.