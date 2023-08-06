RACINE — A Racine man was seriously injured Saturday, Aug. 5, after the car he was driving crashed into Racine’s City Hall.

According to a story from FOX 6 News, officers were walking near 10th and Villa when they observed a car run a stop sign. They got in their squad and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away and officers lost sight of it.

Photos obtained from Brian Bruce on Facebook show the vehicle crashed into Racine’s City Hall. The driver had to be removed with the Jaws of Life and was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Racine’s City Hall

All photos courtesy of Brian Bruce’s Facebook page.

The building reportedly has significant damage, the story continues. Several large blocks were pushed toward the interior of the building, others were cracked, and a window plus a streetlight were destroyed.

Racine County Eye has reached out to the Racine Police Department and a man who says he is the driver’s cousin. We will update this story as details become available.