January 26, 1960 – August 1, 2023

Kathleen Marie Ambrose, age 63, passed away at Ascension All Saints Medical Center on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was born in Racine on Jan. 26, 1960, the daughter of the late Robert and Alice (née Herdt) Markus.

Kathy was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1978.” She furthered her education, graduating from UW-Parkside with a degree in accounting. On Dec. 5, 1981, Kathy was united in marriage to Richard Ambrose, who preceded her in death. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Kathy will forever be remembered for her love of Disney and the joy it brought her. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren, Caleb and Brooke, who were the light of her life.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children, Eric Ambrose, and Mindy (Michael) Ramig; brother, Tim (Lorie) Markus; sister, Dr. Susan Shireman; sister-in-law, Carolyn Ambrose; loving niece and nephews, Lily, and Peter and Jack Shireman; other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Thomas Markus, and brothers-in-law, Doug Shireman and Edward Ambrose.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Kathy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Huebner officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation have been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to Mary Ann and Peter Bruzas for their loving and compassionate care extended to Kathy.

