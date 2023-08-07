RACINE COUNTY — The Racine Founders Rotary Club will host the Third Annual Rotary in the Park from 3 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Franksville Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave.

The event is free to attend.

For over a century, the club has focused on serving the Racine community and beyond through outreach. To continue their efforts, they invite the community to support their event as they strive to support the Racine area.

“We’d like to raise about $15,000,” shares Rotarian Liz Rosenberg.

The money raised goes back into Racine-based projects and people.

Rotary in the Racine area is often known for its involvement with Post Prom and Vegas Night. In addition, they are known for their commitment to education through scholarships.

In the past two years, the club has been able to give over 22 scholarships to students in the area, totaling over $44,000 in STRIVE scholarships.

Partnerships help rotary events thrive

The event started during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Rosenberg. Rotarian Patrick Booth, owner of CCB Technologies, suggested the group hold an outdoor activity that welcomes people of all ages.

Rotary in the Park has become, what they feel, is the perfect all-around activity for families. Consequently, they’re also becoming known for this fun event that is backed with a good cause.

Rosenberg credits the partnership and support the event receives from Ken Michel to the event’s success.

“Ken has been a great partner,” says Rosenberg.

Through the years, he’s made donations in various capacities such as space and checks, in addition to allowing the event to take place along with the beer garden.

Activities and entertainment

This year, the family-friendly event will feature food trucks, games, activities, live music, raffles, and a silent auction, as a way to raise money for the Racine Public Library, Cops ‘N Kids, Racine Literacy Council, and the Belize International Project.

There will be no admission fee for the lawn games and other activities provided by the Racine Public Library, along with the Bookmobile. Wristbands will be sold for $5, which include unlimited access to the bouncy house.

Adult games will include spin-to-win, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. In addition to a variety of quality auction items, attendees can bid on baskets packed with family trips, school swag, private dining experiences with friends, artwork, MLB game tickets, NHL tickets, and more.

The Stephen Hull Experience will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. in the beer garden to create a festive atmosphere and dancing opportunities.

Whether you are involved in Rotary or not, this event serves as a way to support its mission.

Become a Rotarian

Want to get involved further?

“If people are looking for serving their community, we’re always looking for new members,” says Rosenberg. “If people like to get out there and volunteer for things, and they love action-packed service clubs, come and visit us on Friday mornings at 7 a.m. at the Racine Country Club.

For more information about joining, visit the membership tab on the Racine Founders Rotary Club webpage or come out to the event to meet Rotarians on Saturday.