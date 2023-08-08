RACINE — A Community Resource Fair hosted by Restoration Ministries is happening on Aug. 26 in Racine.

Restoration Ministries is a local nonprofit that assists people in need through a multitude of services.

The community organization is partnering with First Presbyterian Church and is funded in part by Grow Racine.

Register now for the Community Resource Fair

The free event will be held at the church from noon until 3 p.m. and is looking for families to register in advance for the event.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 716 College Ave.

There will be a backpack and school supply giveaway happening.

In addition, there will be valuable community resources available to community members, along with food and drinks.

Registration for the event can be completed online. Children must be present on the day of the resource fair. Register here

For questions or more information, email contact@restoretoempower.com or call 262-770-5320.