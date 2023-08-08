RACINE COUNTY — The second annual school supply drive for children in foster care is underway.

Local nurse Maggie Nielsen is once again calling on the community to help provide necessary items needed for the upcoming school year for children who are in need.

Originally, Nielson got the idea to host the back-to-school supply drive after coming across a video on social media last year.

“We as a whole have been through a tough few years. After the pandemic I wanted to be able to give back and spread kindness to others,” comments the organizer.

A total of 56 backpacks – filled with supplies – were donated to foster care, the Women’s Resource Center and the Racine Foster Care System last year.

Backpacks packed and ready to be given to children in foster care or from within the Women’s Resource Center. (School supply drive 2022) – Credit: Maggie Nielsen

“The show of support and love from people in our community was inspiring,” expresses Nielsen. “We hope to fill that or more this year.”

In addition to donating supplies for school, supplies collected will also help to create Emergency Placement Packages for children within the foster care system locally.

“I love to do things like these to show some kindness in an unkind world,” says Maggie.

To help spread kindness like Maggie, consider making a donation. Donations will be collected until Aug. 18.

School supply list Notebooks (wide & college)

2-pocket folders

Black & blue pens

Colored pencils

Locker combination locks

Ziploc bags

Kleenex

Disinfectant wipes

Loose leaf paper

Binders

Headphones (not earbuds)

Backpacks Emergency Placement Kits ABC fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

Smoke detectors

Baby locks for cabinets

Plug outlet covers

Batteries for detectors Amazon Wish list Rather use Amazon? Shop the wish list online and ship it directly to Maggie.

Drop off supplies

Contact Maggie by texting 262-930-2032 to arrange a time to drop off supplies or with questions.