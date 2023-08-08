RACINE COUNTY — The second annual school supply drive for children in foster care is underway.
Local nurse Maggie Nielsen is once again calling on the community to help provide necessary items needed for the upcoming school year for children who are in need.
Originally, Nielson got the idea to host the back-to-school supply drive after coming across a video on social media last year.
“We as a whole have been through a tough few years. After the pandemic I wanted to be able to give back and spread kindness to others,” comments the organizer.
A total of 56 backpacks – filled with supplies – were donated to foster care, the Women’s Resource Center and the Racine Foster Care System last year.
“The show of support and love from people in our community was inspiring,” expresses Nielsen. “We hope to fill that or more this year.”
In addition to donating supplies for school, supplies collected will also help to create Emergency Placement Packages for children within the foster care system locally.
“I love to do things like these to show some kindness in an unkind world,” says Maggie.
To help spread kindness like Maggie, consider making a donation. Donations will be collected until Aug. 18.
School supply list
- Notebooks (wide & college)
- 2-pocket folders
- Black & blue pens
- Colored pencils
- Locker combination locks
- Ziploc bags
- Kleenex
- Disinfectant wipes
- Loose leaf paper
- Binders
- Headphones (not earbuds)
- Backpacks
Emergency Placement Kits
- ABC fire extinguishers
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Smoke detectors
- Baby locks for cabinets
- Plug outlet covers
- Batteries for detectors
Amazon Wish list
Rather use Amazon? Shop the wish list online and ship it directly to Maggie.
Drop off supplies
Contact Maggie by texting 262-930-2032 to arrange a time to drop off supplies or with questions.
Schools
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.