Events

Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Denise Lockwood at denise@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, Instagram and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.