Obituary for Angela Christine Simon

July 29, 1982 – August 5, 2023

Angela Christine Simon, 41, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born on July 9, 1982, to Nick and Sue (née Ward) Simon in Upper Michigan.

Angela Christine Simon

Angela was a graduate of Case High School, class of 2000, and attended MATC.

She valued the opportunity to embrace her artistic talents and abilities during her employment at Michael’s. Before that, Angela worked for many years as a server at Charcoal Grill.

She is survived by her beloved son, Tyler Nicholas MacDowell; parents, Nick and Sue Simon; sisters, Lindsay Garcia and Nicole (Danielle) Sayre; aunts and uncles, Bob (Helen) Simon, Becky (Faron) Brandenberg, Bryan Ward, Tom (Karen) Ward. Angela is further survived by nieces and nephews, Esteban, Ethan, Emma, Silas, Harley J. and Harley Mae; other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; and brother-in-law, Tbo Garcia.

Services

A funeral service for Angela will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Sturino Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of service.

Obituary and photo for Angela Christine Simon courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.