KENOSHA — School meals for the 2023-24 school year will be provided at no charge to children enrolled within Kenosha Unified School District every school day.

The nutritionally-balanced school meals will include one complete breakfast and one complete lunch. This is made possible through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and Community Eligibility Provision Program (CEP).

About the school meal programs

NSLP is a federally-assisted school meal program that offers students healthy, balanced school meals.

According to the CEP webpage, this program is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. This program ensures the nation’s highest-poverty schools and districts serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.

Participating schools

According to KUSD, the following schools will participate in this program throughout the 2023-24 school year:

Bose ElFrank ElLakeview TechSomers El
Bradford HSGrant ElLance MSSouthport El
Brass CommunityGrewenow ElLincoln MSStocker El
Brompton SchoolHarborsideMahone MSStrange El
Bullen MSHarvey ElMcKinley ElTremper HS
ChavezHillcrestNash ElVernon El
Dimensions of LearningIndian Trail HS & AcademyPleasant Prairie ElWashington MS
EBSOLA Creative ArtsJefferson ElPrairie Lane ElWhittier El
EBSOLA Dual LanguageJeffery ElReuther HS
Forest Park ElKTEC East & WestRoosevelt El

For additional information please contact:

Kenosha Unified Food Service, Attention:
Emily V. Riedler, MS, RD, CD, Food Service Director
3600 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53144
262-359-6382
eriedler@kusd.edu

Local schools

