KENOSHA — School meals for the 2023-24 school year will be provided at no charge to children enrolled within Kenosha Unified School District every school day.

The nutritionally-balanced school meals will include one complete breakfast and one complete lunch. This is made possible through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and Community Eligibility Provision Program (CEP).

About the school meal programs

NSLP is a federally-assisted school meal program that offers students healthy, balanced school meals.

According to the CEP webpage, this program is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. This program ensures the nation’s highest-poverty schools and districts serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.

Participating schools

According to KUSD, the following schools will participate in this program throughout the 2023-24 school year:

Bose El Frank El Lakeview Tech Somers El Bradford HS Grant El Lance MS Southport El Brass Community Grewenow El Lincoln MS Stocker El Brompton School Harborside Mahone MS Strange El Bullen MS Harvey El McKinley El Tremper HS Chavez Hillcrest Nash El Vernon El Dimensions of Learning Indian Trail HS & Academy Pleasant Prairie El Washington MS EBSOLA Creative Arts Jefferson El Prairie Lane El Whittier El EBSOLA Dual Language Jeffery El Reuther HS Forest Park El KTEC East & West Roosevelt El

For additional information please contact: Kenosha Unified Food Service, Attention:

Emily V. Riedler, MS, RD, CD, Food Service Director

3600 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53144

262-359-6382

eriedler@kusd.edu