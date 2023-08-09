Obituary for George Green, ‘Doug’

December 12, 1948 – August 3, 2023

George Green, “Doug,” 74, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. He was born in Racine on Dec. 12, 1948, the son of the late George and Helen (née Moe) Green.

George Green, ‘Doug’

Doug served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. On Oct. 22, 1977, in Atonement Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage to Carol Jean Wosyk. She preceded him in death on May 19, 2016. Doug had been employed by Twin Disc Inc. for over 40 years. He was a member of the Twin Disc 20-Year Club. Doug enjoyed watching various sporting events and went to all the games his grandchildren participated in.

Surviving are his two daughters, Stephanie (Scott) Naegeli, and Beth (Cameron) Peterson, all of Racine; five grandchildren, Andrew, Emma, Ian, Matthew, and Maci; special niece, Julie Wosyk; brother-in-law, John Wosyk, both of Racine, and special card-playing cousins, Jerry and Judy Madsen. Doug is further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Doug was preceded in death by his sister, Barb (Earl) Hartzheim; brother, Robert (Mary) Green; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sharon (Al) Dresen.

Services

A celebration of his life will be held at 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, P.O. Box 526 Port Washington, WI 53074.

The family would like to thank Dr. Choi, the staff of the Ascension-All Saints Cancer Center, and the staff of the Ascension-All Saints Emergency Room for their kindness and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of George Green courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.