Obituary for Joyce Evelyn Shaw

May 1, 1934 – August 2, 2023

Joyce Evelyn McKinley Shaw departed from this life peacefully at home on Aug. 2, 2023. She was born on May 1, 1934, in Dewmaine, Ill. She was the third daughter born to Edward and Edmonia McKinley.

Joyce Evelyn Shaw

Joyce graduated from Attacks Senior High School in Carbondale, Ill., where she also attended Southern Illinois University. She later relocated to Kansas City, Mo., where she was trained in radiology technology. While living there, she met and married Louis Shaw. Joyce then moved to Racine, where she completed a 30-plus year career in radiology technology, last working at Kurten Medical Clinic.

Joyce was an active member of Wayman A.M.E. Church, serving in various auxiliaries.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Shaw; grandson, Bradley (Moriah) Shaw; and three great-grandsons, Pryce, Kingston, and Jaxson. She is further survived by her sisters, Sylvia (Eloda) Morrison, of Kansas City, Mo., Betty (Biven) Johnson, and Norma Brown, both of Racine, and her nieces and nephews, some of whom she taught Spanish, and some of whom she would promise to take to the Dollar Store if they were good.

She was preceded in death by both parents; sister, Wandella (Charlie) Price; and brothers, Wilbert (Alma Jean), Kenneth (Iantha), and Edward Jr. (Ellen).

Services

Her homegoing service will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 11 at Wayman A.M.E. Church. Visitation will be held in the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank all those who reached out, prayed, and those who are present with them here today.

Obituary and photo of Joyce Evelyn Shaw courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

