Obituary for Juanita Guardiola, ‘Janie’

Date of death: July 28, 2023

Juanita Guardiola, “Janie,” 73, of Caledonia, died from a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer on July 28, 2023.

Juanita Guardiola, 'Janie'

Juanita attended UW-Parkside, where she received her bachelor’s degree. Juanita retired as an IRS agent, where she received the Albert Gallatin Award after 32 years of service for the U.S. Department of Treasury. Juanita loved being active, planning and organizing, and her family.

Juanita is survived by her siblings: Corina (John) Visser, Gloria Rivera, Victor (Jeana) Guardiola, Robert Guardiola, Irene (Joseph Sr.) Urick, Guadalupe Guardiola; nieces and nephews: Michael Tingwald, Mario Rivera III, Joseph (Courtney) Urick Jr., Bianca Rivera, Paul DeArment Jr., George DeArment, Mathew Urick, and Vincent Guardiola Jr; and her friend Lupe Aguilar.

Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe Guardiola and Eulogia Guardiola; brothers-in-law, Paul DeArment Sr. and Mario Rivera II; nephew, Anthony Urick Sr.; and her dear friend Patty Lemke.

Services

Juanita wished for her celebration of life to be for her immediate family only. She was laid to rest at the Graceland Cemetery in Racine.

We would like to thank Sturino Funeral Home and all the medical staff that cared for her with care and compassion.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

