Obituary for Linda Sue Johnson

May 31, 1948 – August 4, 2023

Linda Sue Johnson, 75, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her family, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Linda Sue Johnson

Linda was born in Chicago on May 31, 1948, to Philip Charles Stanton and Bonnie Juanita (née Skipworth) Basco Graves. She was a graduate of Lakeview High School in Chicago. On Oct. 25, 1969 in Ebeneezer Lutheran Church (Chicago), she was united in marriage with Robert “Bob” Johnson.

Linda chose to be a stay-at-home mother while her children were in school in Schiller Park, Ill. She was very active in the school district and parent-teacher association and advocated for children and teachers. Linda also shared her knowledge and talents in a number of fields during her lifetime, with her longest careers being a farmer and a billing department supervisor for a home health company. Also, she enjoyed working at White Cap Continental Can, Inc. as a secretary.

Humble, grateful, caring, patriotic and proud to be an American, Linda enjoyed crocheting, computer games, puzzles, painting, spending time with her grandchildren and decorating her home. Linda was passionate about learning, current events and knowing sign language for the benefit of her sister and others of whom are hearing impaired.

Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 54 years, Bob; their children, Jennifer (Joel) Farley, Erik (Lorie) Johnson and Brian (Charisse) Johnson; grandchildren, Tyler and Madison Farley, Marcus and Alyssa Johnson, London and Liam Roysden, Benjamin Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Rowan Daniels, Riley Seefeldt, Dhani Seefeldt, Lorenzo Seefeldt, Everett Johnson and Cyan Johnson; brother, Roger (Janice Kersanty) Stanton; sisters, Barbara Hermann, Carol Basco and Patricia Wawrzyniak; brother-in-law, Paul (Nancy) Butler; sister-in-law, Patricia DeSanto; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Stanton; sister, Cheryl Basco; Bob’s parents, Bill Johnson and Dorothy Vallis; and brothers-in-law, Paul Hermann and John Wawrzyniak.

Services

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 11 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Green Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha. A memorial luncheon will follow.

Visitation will be in the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 10 and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 11. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Chicago Hearing Society.

Obituary and photo of Linda Sue Johnson courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

