Obituary for Randall C. White

November 14, 1947 – August 5, 2023

Randall C. White, ‘Randy’, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. He was born in Racine on Nov. 14, 1947, the son of the late Clarence and Eleanor (née Reichel) White.

Randall C. White, ‘Randy’

Randy was a graduate of Horlick High School, “Class of 1965.” He proudly served his country in Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star. He later went on to work as an electrical engineer. Randy will forever be remembered for his love of music and gardening, but nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his grandchildren, Ben, Olivia, Elianna, Abram, Oliver, Analise, Isabelle and Moses.

He will be sadly missed by his children: Jana, Ruth (Taylor), Stephanie (Anthony) and Stephen (Brooke); brother, Rick (Sharon) White; sister, Mary (Ed) Granger-Perry; sister in law, Kathy White; grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded in death by his nephew, Paul White; parents, Clarence and Eleanor White; brother, James White; and brother in law, Kevin Granger.

Services

A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10 at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel.

Obituary and photo of Randall C. White courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.