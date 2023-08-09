RACINE — The Racine Police Department is hosting a Back to School Supply Drive and donations are needed to provide supplies to local area students.
The 16th Street Cop House, 1900 16th St., is collecting donations that will benefit students at Knapp Elementary.
Donations are being accepted now until Sept. 4. School starts on Sept. 5 for Racine Unified School District (RUSD) students.
School supply donations needed
Interested in donating? View the 2023-24 RUSD School Supply List below for Knapp Elementary for inspiration on what items to donate.
Where to bring donations
Donations for the school supply drive are requested to be brought to the 16th Street COP House. Otherwise, the donations can also be brought to the front counter of the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. in Racine.
