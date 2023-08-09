RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTY — Sunflowers are popping up across Southeastern Wisconsin marking the end of the summer season and the quickly approaching autumn days.

Credit: Emma Widmar

Visiting a sunflower field can be the perfect opportunity to create memories. The fields can be appealing to people of all ages and provide a sense of fulfillment for families, couples, photographers and others.

Several locations available

In Racine and Kenosha Counties, there are fields with sunflowers and other beautiful blooming flowers. These locations will give visitors their sunflower fix.

Tips for visiting sunflower fields

Wear comfortable clothing and shoes Dress for potentially muddy grounds

Be aware of wildlife Bees and butterflies abound; they won’t bother you if they are allowed to do their jobs

Come prepared Bring tools to cut down sunflowers Bring a vase or jar to put cut flowers into

Leave pets at home unless allowed at the designated field Service animals are an exception

Bring a cell phone or camera to take pictures Tripods may be beneficial

Go early to beat the crowds Check with individual farms to note the availability of sunflowers as well as rules on cutting and more

Sunflowers at Flower Bee. – Credit: Flower Bee