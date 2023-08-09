RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTY — Sunflowers are popping up across Southeastern Wisconsin marking the end of the summer season and the quickly approaching autumn days.
Visiting a sunflower field can be the perfect opportunity to create memories. The fields can be appealing to people of all ages and provide a sense of fulfillment for families, couples, photographers and others.
Several locations available
In Racine and Kenosha Counties, there are fields with sunflowers and other beautiful blooming flowers. These locations will give visitors their sunflower fix.
|Place
|Location
|Hours
|For The Love of Flowers Farm
|2114 W. 5 Mile Road
Raymond, WI 53108
|Thur: 4 to 7 p.m
Sat & Sun: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Old Homestead Orchard
|7814 Raynor Ave.
Franksville, WI 53126
|Fri: 1 to 5 p.m
Sat & Sun: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
|The Flower Bee
|22428 7 Mile Road
Franksville, WI 53126
|Wed: 5:30 to 7: 30 p.m.
Sat & Sun: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m
|Thompson Strawberry Farm
|14000 75th St.
Bristol, WI 53104
|Mon-Sun: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
|Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm
|7150 18th St.(Highway L)
Kenosha, WI 53144
|Mon-Sun: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m
Tips for visiting sunflower fields
- Wear comfortable clothing and shoes
- Dress for potentially muddy grounds
- Be aware of wildlife
- Bees and butterflies abound; they won’t bother you if they are allowed to do their jobs
- Come prepared
- Bring tools to cut down sunflowers
- Bring a vase or jar to put cut flowers into
- Leave pets at home unless allowed at the designated field
- Service animals are an exception
- Bring a cell phone or camera to take pictures
- Tripods may be beneficial
- Go early to beat the crowds
- Check with individual farms to note the availability of sunflowers as well as rules on cutting and more
