RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTY — Sunflowers are popping up across Southeastern Wisconsin marking the end of the summer season and the quickly approaching autumn days.

sunflower fields
Credit: Emma Widmar

Visiting a sunflower field can be the perfect opportunity to create memories. The fields can be appealing to people of all ages and provide a sense of fulfillment for families, couples, photographers and others.

Several locations available

In Racine and Kenosha Counties, there are fields with sunflowers and other beautiful blooming flowers. These locations will give visitors their sunflower fix.

PlaceLocationHours
For The Love of Flowers Farm2114 W. 5 Mile Road
Raymond, WI 53108		Thur: 4 to 7 p.m
Sat & Sun: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Old Homestead Orchard7814 Raynor Ave.
Franksville, WI 53126		Fri: 1 to 5 p.m
Sat & Sun: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
The Flower Bee22428 7 Mile Road
Franksville, WI 53126		Wed: 5:30 to 7: 30 p.m.
Sat & Sun: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m
Thompson Strawberry Farm14000 75th St.
Bristol, WI 53104		Mon-Sun: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm7150 18th St.(Highway L)
Kenosha, WI 53144		Mon-Sun: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

Tips for visiting sunflower fields

  • Wear comfortable clothing and shoes
    • Dress for potentially muddy grounds
  • Be aware of wildlife
    • Bees and butterflies abound; they won’t bother you if they are allowed to do their jobs
  • Come prepared
    • Bring tools to cut down sunflowers
    • Bring a vase or jar to put cut flowers into
  • Leave pets at home unless allowed at the designated field
    • Service animals are an exception
  • Bring a cell phone or camera to take pictures
    • Tripods may be beneficial
  • Go early to beat the crowds
    • Check with individual farms to note the availability of sunflowers as well as rules on cutting and more
Flower Bee
Sunflowers at Flower Bee. – Credit: Flower Bee

