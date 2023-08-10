Obituary for Carey A. Carbonneau
July 28, 1947 – August 6, 2023
Carey A. Carbonneau passed away on Aug. 6, 2023. He was the only child of Monica (née Walsh) Carbonneau and Cletus Carbonneau. He was a lifetime Racine resident, residing in the family home built in 1880.
Carey spent his entire career in manufacturing. In retirement, a favorite passion was refurbishing and enameling veteran memorial markers in the Racine cemeteries.
He is survived by cousins, MaryLou Falkner, Patricia (Harry) Garnette and Paula Bodnar. Carey was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Services
A private memorial service with interment was held at Calvary Cemetery. In memory of Carey, contributions will be appreciated to the Disabled American Veterans or a charity of your choice.
The family wishes to extend an overwhelming thank you to the extraordinary ICU personnel at Aurora Mount Pleasant. You were all amazing!
Obituary and photo of Carey A. Carbonneau courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.
