July 28, 1947 – August 6, 2023

Carey A. Carbonneau passed away on Aug. 6, 2023. He was the only child of Monica (née Walsh) Carbonneau and Cletus Carbonneau. He was a lifetime Racine resident, residing in the family home built in 1880.

Carey A. Carbonneau

Carey spent his entire career in manufacturing. In retirement, a favorite passion was refurbishing and enameling veteran memorial markers in the Racine cemeteries.

He is survived by cousins, MaryLou Falkner, Patricia (Harry) Garnette and Paula Bodnar. Carey was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Services

A private memorial service with interment was held at Calvary Cemetery. In memory of Carey, contributions will be appreciated to the Disabled American Veterans or a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to extend an overwhelming thank you to the extraordinary ICU personnel at Aurora Mount Pleasant. You were all amazing!

