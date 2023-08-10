Obituary for Erin Marie Angel

March 16, 1970 – August 4, 2023

Erin Marie Angel, 53, passed away on Aug. 4, 2023, after a short illness with cancer. Erin was the daughter of Linda and Vince Angel, and sister of Christopher Angel.

Erin Marie Angel

Erin graduated from Horlick High School, where she enjoyed and excelled in athletics, namely, softball, basketball and golf. She attended Winona State University and graduated from UW-Parkside with a degree in political science. After graduation, she was employed by the State of Wisconsin and spent her career in Corrections-Parole and Probation. She leaves behind many friends at work.

Erin loved Boston terriers and was an avid reader, mainly of crime novels.

Erin was especially close to her cousins and enjoyed their comfort and camaraderie. In addition to her parents and brother, Erin leaves behind uncles and dear aunts. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services

A gathering remembering Erin will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Racine Public Library have been suggested.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.