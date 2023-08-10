RAYMOND — Two Milwaukee men stand accused of stealing after allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a truck and a safe containing the titles of at least nine vehicles and jewelry.

FILE PHOTO – Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

Dario Salazar, 27, was charged Tuesday, August 8, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of burglary as a party to a crime, theft of movable property with a value greater than $10,000, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent as well as three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. He faces up to 31 years in prison and/or up to $90,000 in fines if convicted.

FLOCK cameras captures Milwaukee men stealing, deputies say

According to the criminal complaint, homeowners in Raymond returned from vacation on July 13 and reported their truck stolen out of their garage. They also said a safe containing jewelry and the titles of nine vehicles was missing.

Investigators with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department used video from the home and area businesses to track the two Milwaukee men — later identified as Salazar and Meraz — on a motorcycle arriving home. One drove the motorcycle away from the home while the other drove the truck, the complaint reads. Footage from FLOCK cameras tracked the truck to the south side of Milwaukee.

It is a system of traffic cameras that scan license plates to alert law enforcement about the presence of stolen cars, for example.

When officers located the vehicle, Salazar was working on it in the driveway of a residence. According to the criminal complaint, he admitted to stealing the truck and the safe. Investigators located the safe inside the truck and the clothing Salazar wore in the surveillance footage on the night in question.

Salazar in custody

In court, Salazar was assigned a $10,000 cash bond and ordered to stay away from the homeowners and Meraz. He will be in court August 16 for his preliminary hearing.

Alan Meraz, 21, is listed as Salazar’s co-defendant but is not yet in custody in the Racine County Jail. According to the criminal complaint against Salazar, Meraz was arrested on July 23 in River Hills and had the nine vehicle titles from the safe in his possession. The Milwaukee County Jail and Racine County Jail do not list him in custody.



