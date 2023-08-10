Obituary for Nancy Darlene Yorgan

November 26, 1944 – August 6, 2023

As she was being caressed by her loving husband, Nancy Darlene Yorgan, 78, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Racine on Nov. 26, 1944, the daughter of the late Edwin and Elna (née Jensen) Erdmann.

Nancy attended Washington Park High School and worked for many years as the receptionist at Profiles Hair Salon. On May 5, 1977, she was united in marriage to Timothy A. Yorgan. Nancy was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church and enjoyed managing the church decorating committee. She will be remembered for her love of babies and her love of family, especially her grandchildren. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Tim; children, Dale (Debbie) Priaulx of Calif., Michael (Julie) Priaulx of Racine, Julie Krueger (Randal Lessnau) of Oak Creek; step-daughter Jennifer Yorgan of Racine; grandchildren, Justin Priaulx (Amy), Mallory Priaulx; great-grandchildren, Korben, Kaeileigh, Kaden, Jackson; her sister, Carolyn Anderson; other relatives and dear friends, including her feline friend, Annie Mae.

Services

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, with Pastor John Dingman officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lighthouse Baptist Church or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Promedica Hospice and to Lisa Parkinson for her loving companionship and support.

