To recognize the important work that nonprofits, organizations, volunteer groups, and others make, the Racine County Eye is officially launching a Resource Spotlight series.
Similar to the Business Spotlight series that highlights new or existing businesses in Racine County, our newest Spotlight series will take a deep dive into resources that help Racine County thrive.
Racine County is full of people and places making a difference in the local community and beyond.
From food pantries to veterans groups and everything in between, the Resource Spotlight will educate Racine County Eye readers about available resources within our community.
A new Resource Spotlight each month
The Resource Spotlight will be a monthly feature. In addition, each month, the featured resource will be featured on the Racine Roundup on TMJ4 on Thursdays during the 4 O’Clock news.
The staff at the Racine County Eye will be on the lookout for people, places and groups making a difference in the community, but will happily take suggestions and referrals for who to feature.
Do you know of a unique resource in Racine County? Share it with Emma Widmar by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com with your suggestion.
As always, the purpose of the Resource Spotlight is to continue the Racine County Eye’s mission of being a trusted local news source that provides solutions-based journalism to the Racine community and beyond.
Resource Spotlight
