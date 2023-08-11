Obituary for Barry R. Woodington

April 11, 1979 – July 31, 2023

Barry R. Woodington, 44, of Racine, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023. Barry was born in Racine on April 11, 1979, the son of Shelly J. Myhre and Glenn F. Woodington.

He attended Racine schools and was a graduate of Park High School. Barry then attended Gateway Tech for various studies. He was employed as an associate with McLain’s Food Service. Previous employers were Acme Die Casting and an associate at Walmart.

He enjoyed video games, hanging with friends and the time spent with his Burn Support Group. Barry would do anything for a person he called a friend, no matter how long or how well he knew them.

Barry will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Shelly (Robert Mosley) Myhre; father, Glenn Woodington; brother, Adam (Nicole) Woodington; sister, Jennifer Woodington (Jennifer’s son, John Pettus III); maternal grandmother, Mary Jane Myhre; and nephew and niece, Dalton and Mia Woodington.

Barry was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Raymond Myhre; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Woodington; uncle, Leo Myhre; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services

Barry’s funeral service date and times will be announced when available.

A special thank you to Louis, a friend that was there for him whenever Barry called. Also, thank you to Tim and Karen from his Burn Support Group that helped when Barry needed various things.

Obituary and photo of Barry R. Woodington courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.