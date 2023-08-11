MADISON — U.S. Marine Corps. Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg died on July 23, 2023, resulting in the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin being flown at half-staff on Aug. 12, 2023.

Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #209 today putting this order into effect from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, the day of his funeral.

At the time of the servicemember’s death, Kaltenberg was 19 years old.

According to Marine Corps Times, he was one of three U.S. Marine lance corporals found dead in a vehicle near Camp Lejeune military base at a gas station. In addition, they named Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia, not of Wisconsin, is also deceased.

NPR states the cause was a carbon monoxide poisoning incident.

“Our hearts are heavy for Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg’s loved ones, fellow Marines, and the Verona community as they mourn this tragic loss,” said Gov. Evers. “On behalf of our state, we honor him for his service and selflessness as he is laid to rest in his home state. He will be missed by all those who knew him and will not be forgotten.”

About Lance Corporal Kaltenberg

Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg

The U.S. Marine was a 2021 graduate of Verona Area High School.

Following his graduation, he completed boot camp at the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California.

During his time in the service, he was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and, most recently, Camp Lejeune, N.C.

He was a motor vehicle operator of Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

Lance Corporal Kaltenberg received the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal during his time of service.

To read Tanner Kaltenberg’s full obituary, click here.