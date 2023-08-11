RACINE — A 24-year-old Racine man remains in the Racine County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond after being charged with first-degree attempted homicide for allegedly shooting his girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend early Sunday morning at a downtown bar.

Carl Englund was charged on Thursday, Aug. 10, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of first-degree attempted homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and first-degree reckless injury, all with the use of a dangerous weapon, as well as a single misdemeanor count of use of a firearm while intoxicated. If convicted, he faces the rest of his life in prison — 98 years — and/or up to $135,000 in fines.

The criminal complaint: first-degree attempted homicide

According to the criminal complaint, Englund was at a bar in downtown Racine with a woman when the woman’s ex-boyfriend arrived and started an altercation. According to a witness, the two men exited the building and when Englund returned, he had injuries to his face, something officers also noted in their report.

Surveillance video from the tavern shows Englund walk away, heading east, when the ex-boyfriend ran after him, the complaint continues. A minute later, the man returned to the bar and Englund followed three minutes later. Just two minutes after he returned to the bar, Englund left again but returned, this time holding a gun.

According to the complaint, the woman is seen on video leaving the bar shortly after Englund, and two men also exit but linger in front of the building. Englund is seen firing back in the direction of the bar.

A person, assumed to be the woman, dove for cover, and the ex-boyfriend stood over her when Englund fired again, hitting him in the back, the complaint reads. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, just above her knee, that broke her femur.

When he was questioned by police, Englund said he fired at the man because he was hitting the woman, but the woman refuted that statement. According to the complaint, Englund admitted he was intoxicated and consented to an evidentiary blood draw.

Englund was assigned a $500,000 cash bond and ordered to not control or possess any weapons and to not have any contact with either the woman or the man he allegedly shot in the attempted homicide. He will next be in court on Aug. 16 for his preliminary hearing.