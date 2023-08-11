The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Week of August 12 – 19

Library News

Nick Demske Appointed Interim Director

After two and a half years with the Racine Public Library, Angela Zimmermann has resigned from her position as the executive director. In her resignation on Thursday, July 27, she shared that her last day would be Friday, July 28.

Nick Demske has accepted his appointment by the board of the Racine Public Library to the role of Racine Public Library’s interim director. More details will be available in the coming days about the board’s search for a permanent executive director.

Reading and Learning All Summer Long

Summer is the season to play, recharge, and grow. Whether you’re a student in need of learning opportunities so you don’t lose the skills you learned throughout the school year, or out of school but ready to try something new to stretch yourself, we’ve got some great activities for you throughout the season:

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.”

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.” Summer Scares — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities.

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities. Summer of Play STEM Challenge — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Sign up on Beanstack.

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Sign up on Beanstack. Lunch Break at the Library — Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 24 through Sept. 6. Stop by the circle of Library Drive to try foods from local food trucks.

All Ages

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Join us at the library as we host a series of summer programs for everyone in your family. This year, the summer reading theme is “All Together Now,” which focuses on kindness, unity and friendship. Summer Reading Program is an annual initiative hosted by the Racine Public Library — and libraries around the world — to keep our community all reading and learning together.

To set reading goals, track your progress and enter to win prizes, sign up at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com. To find All Together Now activities, just search “All Together Now” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar.

Registration is required.

Summer of Play: STEM Challenge

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

Play with different STEM activities this summer to earn badges and enter to win prizes. Activities include attending a Maker Monday session, checking out titles from Libby and Hoopla, trying LinkedIn Learning or one of our technology classes, and more. You can use the tickets you earn from completing activities to enter drawings to win a 3D printer. To get started, sign up for Summer of Play at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com.

Registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, Aug. 14 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Every Monday, stop in to try different STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activities. Make something new, try out fun games and experiences, or spend some time at our Just Dance or Switch Sports station. Our audio and podcasting studio will be open to use until 2 p.m. On Monday, Aug. 14, make music with Little Bits robots and Osmo Coding Jam, or learn easy coding with unexpected objects around you using Makey Makey.

No registration is required.

Monthly Health Pop-Up with Aurora Health Care

Monday, Aug. 14 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

Our monthly health pop-ups with Aurora Health Care provide free blood pressure screenings, health-themed swag, and all kinds of health information and resources. Each month, stop back in to learn something new about the health theme of the month and meet with organizations providing healthcare throughout the community.

No registration is required.

Lunch Break at the Library

Wednesday, Aug. 16 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Library Drive – outside the first-floor entrance

Grab lunch while you stop in to pick up holds or browse the shelves! Each week, we’re hosting a rotation of food trucks offering a variety of cuisines for you to try. This week’s truck is Castañeda on Wheels.

No registration is required.

Kids

Ruff Readers

Monday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 17 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9170 to get started.

Registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Monday, Aug. 14 | 5-6 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Ages 8-18

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

No registration is required.

Preschool & Toddler STEAM Time

Wednesday, Aug. 16 | 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Introduce your little ones to science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) concepts through fun and interactive activities. Explore a variety of STEAM skills at stations throughout the Innovation Lab, including robotics, simple coding, and more.

No registration is required.

Minecraft Club for Grades 4-7

Wednesday, Aug. 16 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Kids Entering Grades 4-7

Young Minecraft enthusiasts, join us every Thursday to play cooperatively on a shared server. We’re open to all playstyles, including building, survival and PVP. Sign up quickly — only 12 slots are available. Your registration signs you up for all sessions, every Wednesday through August.

Registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, Aug. 19 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Summer Scares

Various dates Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Don’t miss out on a spine-chilling summer! First, read three titles curated by Booklist and the Horror Writers Association — you can pick from our selections for adults, young adults or middle grades. Then, dive deep with us into what makes horror so fascinating by joining book discussions, craft sessions and other activities. To find your sessions, just search “Summer Scares” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Saturday, Aug. 12 | Noon-1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Tweens Grades 4-8

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Summer Scares: “Supernatural” Binge Watch Party

Tuesday, Aug. 15 | 1-7 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Carry on, my wayward sons! Let’s re-watch our favorite episodes of the long-running TV series “Supernatural,” following the Winchesters and their found family as they battle all things that go bump in the night. Participants can come and go throughout the program, though you’re welcome to stay for the whole time. Snacks will be provided.

No registration is required.

Summer Scares: Freaky Movie Series

Wednesday, Aug. 16 | 5-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Experience a thrill-packed summer with our Summer Scares movie series! These films are sure to make your heart race. On Aug. 16, catch “Brothers Grimm,” and on Aug. 23, prepare to be spooked by “Blithe Spirit.” Don’t miss out on the screams and excitement!

No registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, Aug. 17 | 6-8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Each month, we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about books, movies, TV shows and more.

No registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Aug. 14 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Tech Tuesday

Tuesday, Aug. 15 | Noon-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Drop in for personalized tech help and education. Get help with computers, phones, tablets, smartwatches and more, or learn more about the tech the Innovation Lab has to offer.

No registration is required.

Continuing Education Resources with the Education Opportunity Center

Tuesday, Aug. 15 | 3-6 p.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Continuing your education is a big choice, and we’re here to help make it easier. Stop in to visit the Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) for free guidance and information on how you can make continuing education work for you.

No registration is required.

Driver’s License Reinstatement Clinic with LIFT WI

Tuesday, Aug. 15 | 3-6 p.m. | Adult Services – Study Rooms 4 & 5

Work with an attorney from LIFT WI to reinstate your driver’s license. Registration is required — visit TinyURL.com/LIFTWIRacineClinic to book your 30-minute slot. To learn more, call (608) 305-4829 or email Info@LIFTWisconsin.org.

Registration is required.

Spice It Up!

Wednesday, Aug. 16 | 9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Once a month, we’ll give you a spice packet with recipe ideas, fun facts and — of course — the spice itself. Just stop by the second-floor staff desk to pick up your sample. Available first come, first served until supplies run out.

No registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Aug. 16 • Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at (414) 236-0415 or Paola Barragan at (262) 346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

No registration is required.

Senior Movie Day: “The Outfit”

Friday, Aug. 18 | Noon-2:15 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 50+

Watch a movie on our full-size screen and projector while enjoying free popcorn and water. In “The Outfit,” Leonard, an expert cutter, must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night. 2022 • R • 1 hr 45 min

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly-renovated space!