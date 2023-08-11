The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Last week’s segment was brought to viewers by Steve Chamraz and Susan Kim from the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. While Loren Lamoreaux and Emma Widmar were not present for this segment, the anchors from TMJ4 filled those tuning in about weekend events happening in Racine County.

The segment is available online.

However, this week, Racine County Eye editor Lamoreaux came to viewers live from the TMJ4 studio with special guest Sharon Pomaville, the Executive Director of The Sharing Center, based in western Kenosha County.

Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim were the first to announce the start of the Racine County Eye’s Resource Spotlight series feature. The series will spotlight a resource making a difference in the local communities of Racine and Kenosha Counties.

The Sharing Center

As the first Resource Spotlight, Lamoreaux was able to explain the vital role that the nonprofit The Sharing Center plays in the community. Pomaville addressed the various avenues they aim to address within the community from a food pantry to being a place to find helpful information on housing assistance, government programs, clothing resources, and so much more. Not mentioned during the segment, but important to note, now in its 40th year, a celebration is set for Sept. 14. Join the Sharing Center’s “Road to the 40th” Celebration at Wilmot Mountain Resort’s Snow Tubing Hill. Resource Spotlight: the Sharing Center Read this article

Rotary in the Park

